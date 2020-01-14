Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $22.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $434.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 27.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

