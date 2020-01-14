High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.34.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.