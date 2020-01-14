Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $23.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.