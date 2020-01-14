Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Hub Group stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

