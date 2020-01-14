Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

