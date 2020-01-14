Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.56.

ICLR opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

