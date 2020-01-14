Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVE. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

