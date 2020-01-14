IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $138,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.