IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

