IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

