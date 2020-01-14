IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.67 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $213.47 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.38 and a one year high of $213.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

