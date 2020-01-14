IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

