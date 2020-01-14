IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

INFO stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

