Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMMU. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

