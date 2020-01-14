IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PI. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of PI opened at $28.81 on Friday. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a PEG ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

