INDINODE Price Up 117% Over Last Week (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 111.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 117% against the U.S. dollar. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $16,502.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INDINODE’s total supply is 999,090,312 coins and its circulating supply is 961,525,591 coins. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode.

INDINODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

