Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 145.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Inflarx by 23.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

