Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.43.

TSE:INE opened at C$17.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$17.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

