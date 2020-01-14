InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

InnerWorkings stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.41. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INWK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,986 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

