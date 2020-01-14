Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innophos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innophos by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innophos by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

