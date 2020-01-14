Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Innoviva by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 555.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 147,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 32.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 122.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 110.18, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

