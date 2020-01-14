Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.