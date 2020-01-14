Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. Instructure has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $277,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 1st quarter valued at $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Instructure by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Instructure during the second quarter worth $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Instructure by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Instructure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

