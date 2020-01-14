Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

