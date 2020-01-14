Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of INAP opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.81. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

