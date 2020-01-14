InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 87,167 shares of company stock worth $601,361. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

