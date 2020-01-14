J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.30.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

