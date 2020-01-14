Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EXACT Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

EXAS stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $122,065,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

