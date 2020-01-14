Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

NYSE KAR opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 181,126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $9,314,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

