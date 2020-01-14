Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microchip Technology Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

