Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

