Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Poxel SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Poxel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Poxel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXXLF opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.39. Poxel has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.