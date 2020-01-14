Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

JRSH opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.