JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.68 ($46.13).

SHL stock opened at €42.71 ($49.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day moving average is €38.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

