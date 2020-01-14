JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,154 ($80.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,083.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,169.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

