JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 20 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 21.55.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.