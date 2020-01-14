Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

