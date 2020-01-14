KB Home Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. KB Home has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

