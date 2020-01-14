Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 232,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of KIQ stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

