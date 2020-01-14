KeyCorp Comments on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will earn $13.09 per share for the year.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Shares of LH stock opened at $179.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

