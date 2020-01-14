KeyCorp Trims RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Target Price to $67.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

RP stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,949,168.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,567 shares of company stock valued at $32,355,840 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

