KeyCorp Weighs in on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

CCI stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

