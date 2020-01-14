KeyCorp Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Lennar has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

