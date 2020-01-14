Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

KL opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

