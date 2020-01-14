Krones’ (KRN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

Krones stock opened at €67.80 ($78.84) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

