L Brands Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

L Brands stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $10,236,000. Man Group plc increased its position in L Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.