La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LJPC. BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,121,000. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 248,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

