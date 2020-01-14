Lake Street Financial LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Shares of GS opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $174.10 and a one year high of $246.11. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

