Lake Street Financial LLC Has $382,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $332.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $332.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average of $297.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

