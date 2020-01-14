Lake Street Financial LLC Has $423,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

